When the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings square off in Week 12 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Roschon Johnson find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 197 yards on 44 carries (21.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Johnson has also caught 19 passes for 91 yards (10.1 per game).

Johnson has one rushing touchdown in nine games.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0

