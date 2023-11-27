The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Robert Tonyan get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has seven receptions (nine targets) for 58 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per game.

Tonyan does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0

