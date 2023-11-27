The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

None of Northwestern's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5.

Northwestern's outings this year have an average total of 129.6, 15.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Northwestern has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Northwestern.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 0 0% 67 154.5 62.6 139.4 132.7 Northern Illinois 4 80% 87.5 154.5 76.8 139.4 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 67 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 76.8 the Huskies give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-0-0 1-0 4-1-0

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Northern Illinois 13-5 Home Record 5-7 7-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.