The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 30.0 278th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.6 211th 6th 9.0 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

