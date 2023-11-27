Monday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 27.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, Northern Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-4.8)

Northwestern (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Northwestern is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Northern Illinois' ATS record this season is 5-0-0. The Wildcats are 1-4-0 and the Huskies are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (305th in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Northwestern is 346th in college basketball at 27.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Northwestern knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than its opponents (8.6).

The Wildcats average 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and allow 88.3 points per 100 possessions (172nd in college basketball).

Northwestern has won the turnover battle by 7.0 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.4 (39th in college basketball).

