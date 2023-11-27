The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 347th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 42nd.
  • The Wildcats put up 9.8 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Huskies allow (76.8).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively, Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in road games.
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Western Michigan W 63-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/18/2023 Rhode Island W 72-61 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.