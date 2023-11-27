The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) after winning three road games in a row. The Wildcats are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The point total is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in four of five outings.

The average over/under for Northern Illinois' contests this season is 164.3, 18.8 more points than this game's total.

Northern Illinois is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Illinois has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 0 0% 67.0 154.5 62.6 139.4 132.7 Northern Illinois 4 80% 87.5 154.5 76.8 139.4 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 87.5 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Northern Illinois is 5-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-0-0 1-0 4-1-0

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Northern Illinois 13-5 Home Record 5-7 7-4 Away Record 7-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.