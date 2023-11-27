The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-11.5) 143.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-11.5) 142.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Wildcats have gone over the point total just once this season.

