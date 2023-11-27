The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 49.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 44% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 101st.
  • The Huskies average 24.9 more points per game (87.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.6).
  • Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies conceded 1.2 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois made fewer triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Georgia State W 70-64 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/18/2023 Little Rock W 98-93 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/25/2023 @ DePaul W 89-79 Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State - NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.