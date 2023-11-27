Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Macoupin County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School at Gillespie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Gillespie, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
