Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westlake Christian Academy at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Waukegan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
