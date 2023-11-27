Will Khalil Herbert get into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 12 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has put up 307 rushing yards on 67 carries (51.2 yards per game) this season.

Herbert has also caught 12 passes for 89 yards (14.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Herbert has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

In one of six games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0

