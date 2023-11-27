Equanimeous St. Brown has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Vikings have conceded 226.6 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

St. Brown has grabbed four balls for 44 total yards (11.0 per game) this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Brown vs. the Vikings

St. Brown vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

St. Brown will play against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings give up 226.6 passing yards per game.

The Vikings have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Bears vs Vikings on Fubo!

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

St. Brown has been targeted on five of his team's 328 passing attempts this season (1.5% target share).

He has been targeted five times this season, averaging 8.8 yards per target.

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.