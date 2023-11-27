Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Witt County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in De Witt County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Farmer City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
