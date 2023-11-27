Will D'Onta Foreman Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Onta Foreman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Foreman's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep D'Onta Foreman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Foreman has season stats of 92 rushes for 381 yards and four TDs, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has nine catches on 13 targets for 55 yards.
Keep an eye on Foreman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bears have no other RB on the injury list.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Tyreek Hill
- Click Here for Garrett Wilson
- Click Here for Treylon Burks
- Click Here for D'Andre Swift
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|92
|381
|4
|4.1
|13
|9
|55
|1
Foreman Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|6
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.