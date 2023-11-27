D'Onta Foreman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Foreman's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep D'Onta Foreman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

On the ground, Foreman has season stats of 92 rushes for 381 yards and four TDs, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has nine catches on 13 targets for 55 yards.

Keep an eye on Foreman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have no other RB on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 27, 2023

November 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Foreman 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 92 381 4 4.1 13 9 55 1

Foreman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.