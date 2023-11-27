Should you wager on D.J. Moore getting into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 59 receptions (80 targets) and a team-best 889 yards receiving (80.8 per game) plus six TDs.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1

Rep D.J. Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.