D.J. Moore has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 226.6 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Moore's stat line this season displays 59 catches for a team-best 889 yards and six scores. He puts up 80.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 80 times.

Moore vs. the Vikings

Moore vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is conceding 226.6 yards per outing this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Vikings' defense is ranked 21st in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this year.

Moore has 24.4% of his team's target share (80 targets on 328 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.1 yards per target (fifth in league play), racking up 889 yards on 80 passes thrown his way.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored six of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Moore has been targeted six times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

