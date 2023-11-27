Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Champaign County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Judah Christian School at Hoopeston Area High School