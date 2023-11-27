The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) play on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North foes.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Vikings and the Bears.

Bears vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 43 -160 +135

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 43 points.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 43.4, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread four times this year (4-6-1).

This season, the Bears have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota Vikings

The average total in Minnesota's games this year is 45.2, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-1).

The Vikings have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Vikings vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 23 9 20.9 19 45.2 5 11 Bears 20.9 14 26 31 43.4 7 11

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

The Bears have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (19.7 per game) than overall (20.9), and giving up more points in the division (29.3) than overall (26).

The Vikings have put up a total of 23 more points than their opponents this year (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 56 points (5.1 per game).

Vikings

Over its last three contests, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In Minnesota's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Vikings are posting 21.5 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 23 points per game. From a defensive angle, they are giving up 11.5 points per game in divisional contests compared to 20.9 points per game in all games.

The Vikings have outscored their opponents by a total of 23 points this season (2.1 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 56 points on the year (5.1 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 41.7 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 22.4 26.5 ATS Record 4-6-1 1-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.2 46.9 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 25 23.7 ATS Record 7-3-1 2-3-0 5-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

