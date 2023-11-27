The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) in an NFC North matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 43.

Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGR Vikings (-3) 43 -160 +135 FanDuel Vikings (-3) 43.5 -168 +142

Chicago vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Chicago has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 3-3-1.

This year, seven of Chicago's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota has gone 7-3-1 ATS this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Minnesota games have hit the over on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs D.J. Moore - - - - 58.5 (-118) - Equanimeous St. Brown - - - - 7.5 (-110) - Darnell Mooney - - - - 24.5 (-118) - Cole Kmet - - - - 37.5 (-115) - Tyler Scott - - - - 7.5 (-115) - Justin Fields 194.5 (-115) 1.5 (+195) 51.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

