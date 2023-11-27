Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) in an NFC North matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 43.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears. Before the Bears play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-3)
|43
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-3)
|43.5
|-168
|+142
Chicago vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Chicago has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 3-3-1.
- This year, seven of Chicago's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Minnesota has gone 7-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- Minnesota games have hit the over on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).
Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-118)
|-
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.5 (-110)
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24.5 (-118)
|-
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-115)
|-
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.5 (-115)
|-
|Justin Fields
|194.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+195)
|51.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
