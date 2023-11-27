How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NFC North foes match up when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) square off on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bears Insights
- This season the Bears average per game (20.9) than the Vikings give up (20.9).
- The Bears collect 323.8 yards per game, just 3.2 more than the 320.6 the Vikings give up.
- This season Chicago rushes for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (14).
Bears Away Performance
- The Bears' average points scored on the road (20.5) is lower than their overall average (20.9). But their average points allowed in road games (28.8) is higher than overall (26).
- On the road, the Bears accumulate 314.5 yards per game and concede 378.7. That's less than they gain overall (323.8), but more than they allow (325.5).
- Chicago racks up 185.7 passing yards per game in away games (1.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 285.7 in away games (39.8 more than overall).
- The Bears' average yards rushing away from home (128.8) is lower than their overall average (139.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (93) is higher than overall (79.5).
- On the road, the Bears convert 43% of third downs and allow 58.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.2%), and more than they allow (47.6%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-17
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|W 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|L 31-26
|FOX
|11/27/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|-
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.