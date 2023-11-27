NFC North foes match up when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) square off on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Bears Insights

This season the Bears average per game (20.9) than the Vikings give up (20.9).

The Bears collect 323.8 yards per game, just 3.2 more than the 320.6 the Vikings give up.

This season Chicago rushes for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).

The Bears have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (14).

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored on the road (20.5) is lower than their overall average (20.9). But their average points allowed in road games (28.8) is higher than overall (26).

On the road, the Bears accumulate 314.5 yards per game and concede 378.7. That's less than they gain overall (323.8), but more than they allow (325.5).

Chicago racks up 185.7 passing yards per game in away games (1.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 285.7 in away games (39.8 more than overall).

The Bears' average yards rushing away from home (128.8) is lower than their overall average (139.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (93) is higher than overall (79.5).

On the road, the Bears convert 43% of third downs and allow 58.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.2%), and more than they allow (47.6%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New Orleans L 24-17 CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina W 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - - 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX

