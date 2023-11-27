Bears vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 12
Going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings (6-5), the Chicago Bears (3-8) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, November 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Their last time out, the Bears lost 31-26 to the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings were knocked off by the Denver Broncos 21-20 in their most recent outing.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Larry Borom
|OL
|Illness
|Out
|Khari Blasingame
|FB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Khyiris Tonga
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears are posting 323.8 total yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 325.5 total yards per game (15th-ranked).
- The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 26.0 points surrendered per game. They have been more effective on offense, compiling 20.9 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- With 184.4 passing yards per game on offense, the Bears rank 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 245.9 passing yards per game.
- In terms of rushing, Chicago has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in rushing yards per game (139.5) and best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79.5).
- The Bears have recorded 13 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and committed 19 turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season for a -6 turnover margin that ranks 25th in the NFL.
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-150), Bears (+125)
- Total: 44 points
