Our computer model predicts a victory for the Minnesota Vikings when they play the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, November 27 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Vikings are averaging 360.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, giving up 320.6 yards per game. The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 26.0 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 17th with 20.9 points per contest.

Bears vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-3) Over (44) Vikings 29, Bears 17

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

Chicago has put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have an ATS record of 3-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games (43.4).

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Vikings have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

A total of three out of 11 Minnesota games this season have gone over the point total.

The average total for Vikings games this season has been 45.2, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Bears vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 23.0 20.9 22 22.2 23.8 19.8 Chicago 20.9 26.0 21.4 22.6 20.5 28.8

