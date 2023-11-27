The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bears will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Vikings/Bears game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Bears vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have had the lead five times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Minnesota's offense is averaging three points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have won the second quarter four times, lost five times, and tied two times in 11 games this season.

In 11 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

In 11 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.6 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is giving up eight points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter five times and outscored their opponent six times.

In 11 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have led four times, have been behind six times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

The Vikings have been winning after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been tied after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Bears have won the second half five times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

The Vikings have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (3-3), and they've tied in the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 12.9 points on average in the second half.

