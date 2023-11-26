The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 121-108 loss to the Raptors, LaVine put up 36 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on LaVine's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.3 21.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 5.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.2 PRA -- 30.5 30.6 PR -- 27.2 26.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Nets

LaVine is responsible for attempting 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.9 per game.

LaVine is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 114.9 points per contest.

The Nets are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.6 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 38 24 7 5 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.