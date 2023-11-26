The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) meet the UIC Flames (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Filip: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Okani: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rivera: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Skobalj: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Clay: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
118th 79 Points Scored 81.2 81st
35th 62.3 Points Allowed 73 218th
124th 34.8 Rebounds 30.8 279th
233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 10.8 14th
93rd 15 Assists 13.6 167th
264th 13.3 Turnovers 9 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.