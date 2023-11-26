The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) meet the UIC Flames (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Christian Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Filip: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Steven Clay: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 118th 79 Points Scored 81.2 81st 35th 62.3 Points Allowed 73 218th 124th 34.8 Rebounds 30.8 279th 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 10.8 14th 93rd 15 Assists 13.6 167th 264th 13.3 Turnovers 9 29th

