UIC vs. UNC Greensboro November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) meet the UIC Flames (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Filip: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Steven Clay: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|118th
|79
|Points Scored
|81.2
|81st
|35th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|73
|218th
|124th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|30.8
|279th
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|10.8
|14th
|93rd
|15
|Assists
|13.6
|167th
|264th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9
|29th
