The UIC Flames (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 78.4 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 79.0 the Billikens give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 79.0 points, UIC is 1-1.

Saint Louis is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Billikens average 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Flames give up.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

UIC has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

The Billikens shoot 43.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames concede defensively.

The Flames' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Billikens have given up.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jaida McCloud: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 50.0 FG% Makiyah Williams: 15.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Danyel Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 51.2 FG% Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

