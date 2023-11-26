The UIC Flames (5-1) will aim to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have taken three games in a row.

UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UIC Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

UIC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 124th.

The Flames put up six more points per game (79) than the Spartans allow (73).

When UIC scores more than 73 points, it is 3-0.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC averaged 68.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).

At home, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than in road games (75.5).

In terms of total threes made, UIC fared better in home games last year, making 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip in away games.

UIC Upcoming Schedule