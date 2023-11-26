How to Watch UIC vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (5-1) will aim to build on a five-game win streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have taken three games in a row.
UIC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- UIC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 124th.
- The Flames put up six more points per game (79) than the Spartans allow (73).
- When UIC scores more than 73 points, it is 3-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC averaged 68.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).
- At home, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than in road games (75.5).
- In terms of total threes made, UIC fared better in home games last year, making 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip in away games.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|W 99-48
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
