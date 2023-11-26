Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Johnson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 15:17 on the ice per game.

Johnson has scored a goal in four of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 18 contests this season, Johnson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Johnson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 3 7 Points 3 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

