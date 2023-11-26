Adana Demirspor and Kayserispor hit the pitch in one of many exciting matchups on the Super Lig slate today.

Adana Demirspor is on the road to take on Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (+140)

Kayserispor (+140) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+170)

Adana Demirspor (+170) Draw: (+280)

Watch Samsunspor vs Besiktas

Besiktas is on the road to play Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (+120)

Besiktas (+120) Underdog: Samsunspor (+225)

Samsunspor (+225) Draw: (+245)

Watch Antalyaspor vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor is on the road to match up with Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (-125)

Antalyaspor (-125) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+360)

Caykur Rizespor (+360) Draw: (+260)

Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul makes the trip to match up with Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-425)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-425) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+950)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+950) Draw: (+600)

