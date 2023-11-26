The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 67.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.7 the Cougars give up.

The 74.5 points per game the Cougars record are 16.3 more points than the Raiders allow (58.2).

SIU-Edwardsville is 1-5 when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 74.5 points.

The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27) Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG% Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG% Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 47.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule