For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Reichel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

