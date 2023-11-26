The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) face the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.0 the Blue Demons give up.

DePaul is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Blue Demons record 18.0 more points per game (79.2) than the Ramblers give up (61.2).

DePaul is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Loyola Chicago is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

The Blue Demons shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers concede defensively.

The Ramblers shoot 37.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 46.2 FG%

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 46.2 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG% Kira Chivers: 6.0 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)

Loyola Chicago Schedule