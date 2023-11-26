How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) face the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers put up an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.0 the Blue Demons give up.
- DePaul is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Blue Demons record 18.0 more points per game (79.2) than the Ramblers give up (61.2).
- DePaul is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Blue Demons shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers concede defensively.
- The Ramblers shoot 37.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Blue Demons concede.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%
- Kira Chivers: 6.0 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 74-66
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 67-62
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Brown
|L 56-49
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/2/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
