Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-58 and heavily favors DePaul to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.
The Ramblers enter this game after a 56-49 loss to Brown on Wednesday.
Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul Score Prediction
- Prediction: DePaul 76, Loyola Chicago 58
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- Based on the RPI, the Blue Demons have one loss to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%
- Kira Chivers: 6 PTS, 36 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers put up 61.4 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (146th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.
