On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Joey Anderson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 38 games last season, Anderson scored -- but just one goal each time.

Anderson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Anderson averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, giving up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

