Should you wager on Isaak Phillips to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

