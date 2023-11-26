Sunday's game at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Illinois.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Fighting Illini suffered a 79-68 loss to Notre Dame.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 81, Canisius 53

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Illini outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allowed 65.2 per contest (201st in college basketball).

On offense, Illinois tallied 72.7 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (75.3 points per game) was 2.6 PPG higher.

The Fighting Illini scored 79.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than they averaged away from home (72.2).

Defensively Illinois played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.