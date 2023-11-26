How to Watch the DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers score an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67 the Blue Demons allow.
- DePaul's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Blue Demons score 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Ramblers allow (61.2).
- DePaul has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- When Loyola Chicago gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 2-3.
- The Blue Demons shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers concede defensively.
- The Ramblers' 37 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Blue Demons have given up.
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 20 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7 PTS, 3 STL, 34.1 FG%
- Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Michelle Sidor: 10 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota
|L 83-71
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 71-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 85-62
|Imperial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/30/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/5/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Wintrust Arena
