The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers score an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67 the Blue Demons allow.
  • DePaul's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The Blue Demons score 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Ramblers allow (61.2).
  • DePaul has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • When Loyola Chicago gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Blue Demons shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers concede defensively.
  • The Ramblers' 37 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Blue Demons have given up.

DePaul Leaders

  • Anaya Peoples: 20 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Katlyn Gilbert: 7 PTS, 3 STL, 34.1 FG%
  • Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Michelle Sidor: 10 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 South Dakota L 83-71 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Middle Tennessee L 71-69 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Howard W 85-62 Imperial Arena
11/26/2023 Loyola Chicago - Wintrust Arena
11/30/2023 Michigan State - Wintrust Arena
12/5/2023 Green Bay - Wintrust Arena

