The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers score an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67 the Blue Demons allow.

DePaul's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

The Blue Demons score 18 more points per game (79.2) than the Ramblers allow (61.2).

DePaul has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.

When Loyola Chicago gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 2-3.

The Blue Demons shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Ramblers concede defensively.

The Ramblers' 37 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Blue Demons have given up.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Katlyn Gilbert: 7 PTS, 3 STL, 34.1 FG%

7 PTS, 3 STL, 34.1 FG% Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 49 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.3 PTS, 49 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Michelle Sidor: 10 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

DePaul Schedule