The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

DeRozan, in his last game (November 24 loss against the Raptors), posted 19 points and four assists.

In this article we will look at DeRozan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.1 20.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.2 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.7 PRA -- 28.6 28.4 PR -- 24.2 23.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.5 per contest.

DeRozan is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

DeRozan's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.1.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 114.9 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nets are 18th in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.6 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 33 24 1 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.