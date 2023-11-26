For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • In eight of 18 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has an 18.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 4 2 2 17:55 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

