Sunday's game features the Evansville Purple Aces (0-4) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-9) squaring off at Jones Convocation Center (on November 26) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Evansville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Cougars suffered a 60-49 loss to Austin Peay.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 74, Chicago State 69

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't secured a victory this season versus a D1 opponent.

The Cougars have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Chicago State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Cougars have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

Chicago State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 37.7 FG%

5.9 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 37.7 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 9.3 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

9.3 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%

5.2 PTS, 32.1 FG% Tae'lor Willard: 8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Ana Haklicka: 5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 38.4 points per game with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 46.8 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and give up 85.2 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.