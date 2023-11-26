The Brooklyn Nets (7-8) and the Chicago Bulls (5-12) are set to meet on Sunday at Barclays Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Mikal Bridges and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, NBCS-CHI

YES, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls fell to the Raptors on Friday, 121-108. Their top scorer was Zach LaVine with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 36 4 3 1 0 4 DeMar DeRozan 19 3 4 1 1 0 Coby White 14 3 3 0 0 4

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

DeRozan's averages on the season are 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

LaVine averages 22.3 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Bulls get 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Coby White.

Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor and 48% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 1.6 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 16.8 9.3 3.5 0.9 0.6 1.1 Zach LaVine 20 4.8 3.8 1 0.2 2.5 DeMar DeRozan 18.8 2.9 4.1 1 1 0.9 Coby White 14.1 2.7 4.2 1.3 0.2 3.1 Alex Caruso 10.6 2.4 1.6 1 0.7 1.9

