How to Watch the Bulls vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bulls.
Bulls vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Where to Watch: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Bulls vs Nets Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
- The Bulls' 106.5 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 114.9 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up more points per game at home (107.2) than on the road (105.6), and also allow fewer points at home (108.7) than on the road (116.4).
- At home, Chicago gives up 108.7 points per game. Away, it allows 116.4.
- The Bulls collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (22.3) than on the road (21.1).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
