Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Blues on November 26, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Connor Bedard and others in the St. Louis Blues-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Bedard has collected 10 goals and seven assists in 18 games for Chicago, good for 17 points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with four goals and eight assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 20 points in 19 games (eight goals and 12 assists).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists to total 13 points (0.7 per game).
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
