The Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks' 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The matchup on Sunday begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-140) Blackhawks (+115) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 18 times this season, and won six, or 33.3%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 6-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals eight of 18 times.

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 55 (27th) Goals 47 (30th) 59 (14th) Goals Allowed 66 (22nd) 5 (31st) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 11 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago possesses a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-7-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

Chicago has hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.7 goals.

The Blackhawks' 47 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 66 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -19.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.