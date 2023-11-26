Blackhawks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks' 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The matchup on Sunday begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-140)
|Blackhawks (+115)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 18 times this season, and won six, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 6-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals eight of 18 times.
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|55 (27th)
|Goals
|47 (30th)
|59 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|66 (22nd)
|5 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|11 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (16th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago possesses a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-7-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Chicago has hit the over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.7 goals.
- The Blackhawks' 47 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 66 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -19.
