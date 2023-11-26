Blackhawks vs. Blues November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Among the most exciting players to watch when the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center -- beginning at 2:00 PM ET -- are the Blues' Robert Thomas and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blues (-140)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSMW
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Chicago's Bedard has recorded seven assists and 10 goals in 18 games. That's good for 17 points.
- Philipp Kurashev's 12 points this season, including four goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has scored six goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 11.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .885 save percentage (54th in the league), with 230 total saves, while conceding 30 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put up a 2-6-0 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (20 points), via put up eight goals and 12 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich is another key contributor for St. Louis, with 13 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding six assists.
- Jordan Kyrou has posted four goals and eight assists for St. Louis.
- In eight games, Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has racked up 182 saves.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|30th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|25th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|31st
|8.47%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|18th
|78%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.59%
|20th
