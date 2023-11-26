How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, with Jason Dickinson coming off a hat trick in their last game.
You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW to see the Blues play the Blackhawks.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.7 goals per game (66 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 47 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|15
|38.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|7
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|18
|6
|5
|11
|6
|9
|43%
|Nick Foligno
|18
|2
|7
|9
|6
|19
|52.4%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|19
|8
|12
|20
|16
|15
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|17
|7
|6
|13
|8
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|19
|4
|8
|12
|12
|12
|40%
|Brayden Schenn
|19
|6
|5
|11
|17
|15
|51.7%
|Justin Faulk
|19
|0
|10
|10
|6
|14
|-
