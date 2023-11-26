The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, with Jason Dickinson coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW to see the Blues play the Blackhawks.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.7 goals per game (66 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 47 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 18 10 7 17 10 15 38.8% Philipp Kurashev 12 4 8 12 3 7 50% Jason Dickinson 18 6 5 11 6 9 43% Nick Foligno 18 2 7 9 6 19 52.4% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players