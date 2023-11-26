A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's college basketball schedule includes four games featuring A-10 teams in play. Among those contests is the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters taking on the Richmond Spiders.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Richmond Spiders
|12:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Mason Patriots at Coppin State Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Loyola Chicago Ramblers at DePaul Blue Demons
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|Marquee Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UIC Flames at Saint Louis Billikens
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
