The UIC Flames (4-1) will meet the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

  • Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

UIC vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank
27th 86.6 Points Scored 77.0 152nd
176th 70.8 Points Allowed 59.0 12th
29th 39.0 Rebounds 35.0 120th
358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th
27th 10.0 3pt Made 8.6 83rd
185th 13.2 Assists 15.2 88th
319th 14.4 Turnovers 13.8 289th

