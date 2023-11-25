The UIC Flames (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UIC vs. George Washington matchup.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UIC vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline George Washington Moneyline
BetMGM UIC (-1.5) 147.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UIC (-2.5) 148.5 -108 -111 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. George Washington Betting Trends

  • UIC has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
  • Games featuring the Flames have hit the over just once this season.
  • George Washington is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Revolutionaries have gone over the point total twice.

UIC Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • UIC is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
  • UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

